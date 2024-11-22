Kopri-Pachpakhadi Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Eknath Shinde vs Kedar Prakash Dighe Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Kopri-Pachpakhadi Election Result 2024 Live: Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly Election seat is one of the 18 assembly seats in the Thane district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat was held on November 20. The Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat has been a Shiv Sena stronghold since the 2009 elections.

There are a total of 7 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Babukumar Kashinath Kamble of Lokrajya Party, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of Shiv Sena, Jumman Ahamed Khanpathan of IND, Kedar Prakash Dighe of Shiv Sena (UBT), Mukesh Kailashnath Tiwari of IND, Suresh Tulshiram Patilkhede of IND and Sushila Kashinath Kamble of the Republican Bahujan. In the 2019 assembly elections, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde of the Shiv Sena won the elections by defeating Ghadigaonkar Sanjay Pandurang of the INC by around 89,000 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde had contested the polls on the Shiv Sena ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Adv Sandeep Leleof the BJP by around 89,000 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.