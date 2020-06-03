Korean Embassy donates KF masks to Korean war veterans in India

New Delhi: Korean Embassy on Wednesday (June 3) donated 25,000 Korean Filter (KF) masks to the families of the Korean war veterans through the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) and also to underserved community in India through the Chikitsa Trust, an Indian NGO founded in 1999 to ensure free access of quality healthcare for people in need.

"While we provide full support for India’s efforts to tackle COVID-19, we also remember the dedication and sacrifice made by India’s non-combatant troop contribution to the Korean War which broke out June 25th, 1950," said Korean Embassy in a statement

Ambassador Shin Bong-kil with Korea’s Defense Attache Col Lee In, and representatives of the KWVA visited Chikitsa charitable clinic in Gurgaon today and delivered the masks.

The KWVA suggested the embassy donate these masks to Chikitsa which has dedicated itself to providing primary healthcare to people in need just like Indian 60 Para Field Hospital which served in Korea did during the war.

The Chairman of the Chikitsa and 3 Indian Army war veterans, one of whom commanded 60 Para Field Hospital also joined the ceremony.

The event was organised as part of the Korean government’s #StayStrongCampaign while remembering that this year is the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War and the landing of India’s non-combatant troops in Pusan, November 19, 1950.

The Chikitsa Trust will distribute 5,000 masks to the families of the Korean war veterans and 20,000 masks to Indian people.