Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal tests positive for COVID-19, advised quarantine

BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 on Monday (September 14). Namgyal took to Twitter to give the information about his COVID-19 test and said his health is fine but was advised quarantine. The BJP MP urged all those who had come in contact with him in the recent past to go for self-isolation and undertake coornavirus test.

"I was tested positive for COVID. My health is fine but I’m being advised to quarantine. Those who was in contact with me from last few days should self isolate and are advised to take the test at the earliest," he tweeted.

Notably, Namgyal tested coronavirus positive on a day when he participated in a series of activities, including a 25-km cycling event led by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju was received by by the Ladakh MP at the Leh Airport on Sunday.

Namgyal took part in the 'Fit India Cyclothon' led by Rijiju in Leh on Monday. The cycling event also saw the participation of local cycling associations and many other people of Ladakh.

Later, Namgyal also attended a function with Rijiju who laid the foundation stone of a synthetic track and AstroTurf for football in Open Stadiumin Leh. Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur, Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Gyal P Wangyal and several senior government officials had attended this event.