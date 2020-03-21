Ladakh reports 3 new coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases, tally at 13

Ladakh: Three new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Ladakh on Saturday (March 21, 2020) taking the total number of cases to 13 in the Union territory.

Ladakh Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel gave confirnation of this report and said, "Three positive cases of coronavirus have been reported today, in which two cases are from Leh and one from Kargil.''

Rigzin further informed that the relatives of all the three patients had recently travlled to Iran and were found COVID-19 positive. On Friday, Ladakh had reported a total of 10 infected patients in which an army soldier belonging to the Ladakh scouts regiment was also tested positive.

With the increasing number of cases in Ladakh people are opting for self quarantine and all educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, bars, food courts and community kitchens are closed down in the region till March 31 while a notification against organising conferences, workshops, rallies, gatherings, sit-in-protests, labour gatherings at Balkhang Chowk, Skampari and Indoor-Stadium was issued.

Ladakh bound flights are also canceled to avoid any kind of movement in and out of the territory as a preventive measure amid coronavirus outbreak. Vehicular movement has also been stopped in the Srinagar Zojila road in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 258 on Saturday after 35 fresh cases were reported in various parts of the country, the Health Ministry said. A total of 15,701 samples from 14,811 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 21 10 am, it said.