Ladwa vidhan sabha chunav result 2024 live Winner and losser candidate Nayab Singh Saini Mewa Singh total votes margin bjp congress eci Haryana Assembly election result

Ladwa Assembly Election 2024: Ladwa is in the spotlight as the 2024 Assembly elections unfold in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district! The competition is fierce between Nayab Singh Saini, the current Chief Minister, and Congress MLA Mewa Singh, with a notable 70% voter turnout reported.

Nayab Singh Saini, who recently took over as Chief Minister after serving in the Lok Sabha has transformed the once lesser-known Ladwa seat into a crucial battleground. With 16 candidates in the race, excitement is high!

This constituency is a BJP stronghold, primarily dominated by Jats, along with a significant population of Dalits and OBCs, including Sainis. Although the BJP faced challenges in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they managed to retain the Kurukshetra seat, capturing 47.14% of the votes.

As counting progresses, the big question is: Can Saini maintain his grip on power, or will Mewa Singh deliver a surprising upset?

Stay tuned for live updates!