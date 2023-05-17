Lahari Pathivada Death: Indian-American Techie, 25, Found Dead Mysteriously

Lahari Pathivada, a 25-year-old Indian-American woman, who went missing from Texas earlier this month was found dead on Saturday under mysterious circumstances. Her body was discovered in Oklahoma, 322 miles away, on May 13, a day after she disappeared on her way to work.

A resident of Mc Kinney in Collins County in Texas, she was last seen driving a black Toyota around El Dorado Parkway and Hardin Boulevard area in the Dallas suburb. Her family got worried after she did not return home after work on May 12. Police were reportedly alerted after family and friends tracked her phone in Oklahoma.

The update was shared on social media by the WOW community group in Texas, which helped amplify the message of her disappearance. No further information was provided on the circumstances that led to the discovery of her body on May 13. According to her Facebook page, she used to work at the Overland Park Regional Medical Centre. She graduated from the University of Kansas and attended Blue Valley West High School.