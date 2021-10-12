Lakhimpur Kheri violence: BJP obstructing justice by not sacking Ajay Kumar Mishra, alleges Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (October 11, 2021) alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is obstructing the process of justice by not dismissing Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra has been arrested in the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul also said that the central government neither cares about farmers nor the BJP workers who were killed in the Lakhimpur violence. The Wayanad MP also used the hashtag '#KisanKoNyayDo' (Give justice to farmers) with his tweet.

Besides four farmers, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were also killed in the violence.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi held a silent protest across several parts of the country demanding the dismissal of the Union minister.

This is to be noted that Congress has been demanding the sacking of Ajay Mishra, whose son is named in the FIR related to mowing down of four farmers in Lakhimpur.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday got a three-day remand of Ashish, who was arrested on Saturday night following around 12 hours of questioning. As per a senior official in the investigation team, Mishra was unable to explain his location between 2.30 p.m and 3.30 p.m. on October 3 when the incident took place.

