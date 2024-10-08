Lal Chowk Assembly Constituency: Who Will Win The Historically Significant Seat? Anticipations High

The Jammu & Kashmir poll results will be keenly observed as wait for the Union Territory’s next government in power since the Assembly elections after a gap of 10 years will be put to an end. This is also the first assembly elections in the UT after the abrogation of Article 370.

In what could be seen as triangular jostle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Lal Chowk seat, the results for the historically significant constituency is going to be one of the most anticipated one.

The 2024 Assembly polls in three phases recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.45 per cent, a little less than the 2014 percentage of 65. Total 10 candidates are contesting from the Lal Chowk seat JKNC's Abdul Rashid Haroon, BJP's Aijaz Hussain, JKAP'S Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Independent candidates Gazanfar Ali, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Nisar Ahmad Wani and AIFB's Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti are fighting.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Live Updates On Lal Chowk Assembly constituency poll results.