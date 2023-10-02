Bihar Caste Census: On Gandhi Jayanti, the Bihar government has released the data from the caste-based census. The Principal Secretary of Bihar, Vivek Singh, unveiled the caste-based census figures during a press conference. According to these statistics, the extremely backward category comprises 36%, while the backward category is at 27%. The scheduled caste population exceeds 19%, and the scheduled tribe accounts for 1.68%. With this release, the government of Bihar, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has successfully completed the caste-based census. Now that the caste-based census figures are public, Laloo Prasad Yadav, the Supreme Leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has launched a scathing attack on the BJP.

In a tweet, Laloo Prasad Yadav stated, "Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, we all bear witness to this historic moment. Despite numerous schemes and legal obstacles by the BJP, Bihar's government has released the caste-based survey data. These numbers will provide an equitable representation of various groups for comprehensive planning and development, ensuring justice to the marginalized, neglected, and impoverished sections."

The government should now ensure proportional representation based on the population figures. We have always believed that all sections should have fair access to the state's resources. When our government is formed at the center in 2024, we will conduct caste-based surveys across the country and sideline the BJP, which is opposed to Dalits, Muslims, Backward Classes, and Extremely Backward Classes.

According to the caste-based census figures, in Bihar, 15.52% are Savarnas (forward castes), 2.86% are Bhumihars, 3.66% are Brahmins, 2.87% are Kurmis, 3% are Musahars, 14% are Yadavs, and 3.45% are Rajputs. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted on this occasion, "On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti today, the caste-based census data conducted in Bihar has been released. Congratulations to the entire team involved in the caste-based census work!"

Nitish Kumar further stated, "Based on this, the state government has conducted the caste-based census using its resources. This census has not only revealed information about castes but also provided insights into the economic status of all communities. In Bihar, a meeting of the same 9 political parties in the Bihar Legislative Assembly will be called soon to inform them about the results of the caste-based census."