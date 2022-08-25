New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav can be in big trouble in the matter of job for land. It is reported that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has 'strong evidence' against Yadav family. The land-for-jobs scam alleges irregularities during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Railway minister in the UPA-I government.

According to a report in CNN-News18, the land-for-jobs scam could emerge as one of the biggest frauds in Bihar. In its report CNN-News18 quoted topCBI sources as saying that the agency is in possession of a hard disk that has a list of 1,458 candidates who allegedly gave their land to the Yadavs in return for jobs.

Additionally, the sources said that the list was prepared by Lalu Prasad’s son and now Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and was revealed after the CBI seized the disk during raids last month.

According to the report, out of these 1,459 cases, 16 have been verified and so far it has been proved correct in the CBI investigation. The central agency is expected to write to the Railways soon to gather information about these candidates who, according to a witness, were recruited despite wrong data and certificates.

Moreover, the sources said that in the next phase of investigation, the agency will also look into the wrongdoings of the railway employees and that Tejashwi Yadav may also be arrested at some point as the evidence against him is "strong enough".