हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

Lapse in PM Narendra Modi's security: What is known so far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade today encountered an unusual incident - his car was stuck on a flyover for 15 - 20 minutes in Punjab. The convoy, as a result, decided to return. The home ministry termed the incident as a "major security lapse".

Lapse in PM Narendra Modi&#039;s security: What is known so far
PM Narendra Modi cavalcade was blocked in Punjab's Hussainiwala today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade today encountered an unusual incident - his car was stuck on a flyover for 15 - 20 minutes in Punjab. The convoy, as a result, decided to return. The home ministry termed the incident as a "major security lapse". The centre has also sought a detailed report from the state government and fix accountability.

Here are some must-know facts on the big incident:

Where was PM Narendra Modi headed?

PM Narendra Modi was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred.

Traveling by road wasn't planned earlier

Prime Minister Modi was earlier to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, said a Home Ministry statement.

"When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours," the statement said.

Convoy proceeded after clearance by state police

The Prime Minister's convoy proceeded to travel by road after confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, the home ministry statement said.

Where did the incident happen?

The statement said that the convoy had to stop "around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial" in Hussainiwala. It had to stop on a flyover due to roadblock by some protestors.

Centre blames Punjab for security lapse

The Home Ministry said the Prime Minister's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government.

As per procedure, the Home Ministry said, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. "Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport."
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Narendra ModiPM Narendra Modi Punjab visitPM Narendra Modi Security Lapse
Next
Story

RSS top brass meet in Hyderabad to deliberate on ‘Bharat-centered’ education

Must Watch

PT13M18S

3 accused arrested in Bulli Bai app case till now- Hemant Nagrale