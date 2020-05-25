Large number of flights cancelled nationwide on first day as services resume after 2 months

New Delhi: A Large number of flights were cancelled nationwide on the first day on Monday (May 25) after services resumed post lockdown.

Operations of domestic passenger flights were shut for two months owing to the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first flight took off from Delhi for Pune at 4.45 am while the first flight departed from Mumbai to Patna at 6.45 am.

Except for Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, domestic flights from all other states have become operational across the country from today.

The West Bengal government has been trying to restore its essential infrastructure and services hit by Cyclone Amphan and so flight services in the state have been deferred til May 28.

The government had last week announced the resumption of domestic flight services from May 25. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued specific rules and guidelines for operations of these flights. The guidelines included cap on ticket pricing, wearing of face masks by passengers, no food on board planes.

DGCA also said details of medical conditions by travellers through the Aarogya Setu app or by filling up of a self-declaration form would have to be provided.

Other guidelines include enhanced security and airport employees at check-in counters to assist passengers in maintaining social distancing norms.

The AAI has suggested the blockade of seats between individuals by using proper markers and tapes to ensure social distancing between people sitting at the airport terminals. The use of alternate check-in counters has been prescribed by the AAI to avoid congestion.

The AAI has asked for the proper provision of Personal Protective Equipment including face masks and sanitizers and has recommended the use of PPE wherever deemed necessary.