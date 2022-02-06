हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar's death: PM Modi's virtual rally, all BJP programs cancelled in Goa

PM Modi was scheduled to address the voters of North Goa during 'Jan Sankalp Sabha' at 5:30 pm on Sunday.

File Photo (Reuters)
File Photo (Reuters)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting and all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) programs including the release of the poll manifesto have been cancelled in Goa in view of the death of the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday (February 6).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting and all BJP programs including the release of the poll manifesto and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's meeting stands cancelled," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was quoted as saying by ANI.
 

ALSO READ | UP Assembly Elections: BJP postpones release of manifesto due to Lata Mangeshkar's death

Sawant, however, added that small scale constituency-level programs will be held after honouring India's 'Nightingale'.

It is noteworthy that PM Modi was scheduled to address the voters of North Goa during 'Jan Sankalp Sabha' at 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Goa will vote on February 14, while the counting is on March 10.

Earlier in the day, Mangeshkar, 92, passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. The megastar was admitted on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. 

Meanwhile, two-day national mourning has been announced in memory of Lata Mangeshkar and the national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

