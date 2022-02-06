Lata Mangeshkar's death: PM Modi's virtual rally, all BJP programs cancelled in Goa

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting and all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) programs including the release of the poll manifesto have been cancelled in Goa in view of the death of the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday (February 6).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting and all BJP programs including the release of the poll manifesto and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's meeting stands cancelled," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was quoted as saying by ANI.



Sawant, however, added that small scale constituency-level programs will be held after honouring India's 'Nightingale'.

It is noteworthy that PM Modi was scheduled to address the voters of North Goa during 'Jan Sankalp Sabha' at 5:30 pm on Sunday.

At 5:30 PM today, will address the people of North Goa via video conferencing. Double engine BJP governments will provide stability and good governance to the people of Goa. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Goa will vote on February 14, while the counting is on March 10.

Earlier in the day, Mangeshkar, 92, passed away at Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. The megastar was admitted on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. pic.twitter.com/MTQ6TK1mSO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, two-day national mourning has been announced in memory of Lata Mangeshkar and the national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

