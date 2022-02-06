Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92, two-day national mourning announced

New Delhi: The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, February 6, 2022 morning. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects.

Lata Mangeshkar's health condition had deteriorated again on Saturday (February 5, 2022), informed her doctor. She was put on a ventilator and kept under observation. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray rushed to Breach Candy hospital to meet the veteran singer.

FOLLOW ALL THE LIVE UPDATES ON LATA MANGESHKAR: