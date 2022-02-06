Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92, two-day national mourning announced

6 February 2022, 10:58 AM
South actor Mahesh Babu mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death. He wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened by Lata Mangeshkar ji's demise. A voice that defined Indian music for generations... Her legacy is truly unparalleled. Heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. Rest in peace Lata ji. There will never be another."
6 February 2022, 10:57 AM
Kangana Ranaut posted a series of stories remembering legend singer Lata Mangeshkar ji says, can't hold back my tears, such is the essence of a true artist.
6 February 2022, 10:47 AM
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray mourns Lata Mangeshkar's death.
6 February 2022, 10:47 AM
Breach Candy hospital medical director said that Lata Mangeshkar passed away at 8.12 am. “She came here as a Covid patient and age was against her. We tried our level best to save the legend, but she had complications.”
6 February 2022, 10:46 AM
A state funeral will be accorded to the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, reports ANI
6 February 2022, 10:23 AM
Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the legendary singer.
Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.
Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans.
My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M
6 February 2022, 10:19 AM
Extremely saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of veteran singer, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji. Our prayers to God for the departed soul & to provide strength to the bereaved family. Her songs will echo in the hearts of music lovers till eternity. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/qMltbN46Ng
6 February 2022, 10:19 AM
Two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The National flag to fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect: Govt sources
6 February 2022, 10:16 AM
As per reports, Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park before her final journey begins.
6 February 2022, 10:07 AM
6 February 2022, 10:03 AM
Several political leaders such as Nitin Gadkar, Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut mourned the legendary singer's demise.
6 February 2022, 10:01 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Lata Mangeshkar's death. He tweeted: Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India.
Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6
6 February 2022, 09:52 AM
She has crooned for all the top actresses across generations in the Hindi film industry.
6 February 2022, 09:52 AM
The Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards. She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.
6 February 2022, 09:52 AM
The Nightingale of India - Lata Mangeshkar began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.
6 February 2022, 09:51 AM
The doyen of Indian music was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing COVID positive earlier in January this year. The 92-year-old singer was diagnosed with post-COVID-19 induced pneumonia.