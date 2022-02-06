UP Assembly Elections: BJP postpones release of manifesto due to Lata Mangeshkar's death

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party has postponed the launch of its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) for 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls due to demise of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah was supposed to release his party’s poll manifesto for UP today.

Lucknow | Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Adityanath, Dy CM KP Maurya & UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh observe 2-minute silence to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar The release of BJP manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls postponed due to demise of Lata Mangeshkar pic.twitter.com/7CKR0cItmi — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2022

The manifesto release programme was scheduled at the BJP office here at 10.15 am, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and state party president had gathered for it.

"Lata Mangeshkar is no more. Soul like her takes birth once in centuries. The release of the BJP manifesto scheduled for Sunday for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 has been postponed. The next date will be announced soon," said Swatantra Dev Singh.

The party leaders also observed two-minute silence to mourn the death of Mangeshkar. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at an age of 92 years. Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Meanwhile, two-day national mourning has been announced in memory of Lata Mangeshkar and the national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

