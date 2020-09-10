Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad flays rising trend of pressuring judiciary through social media

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has expressed concern over the rising trend of putting pressure on the judiciary through social media. The Union Law Minister also flayed the attempts to accuse judges if decisions do not come in favour of petitioners.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said that personal attacks on judges by social media are not right while expressing concern over this trend.

The Law Minister also criticised the wrong trend of creating an atmosphere through social media in the name of public interest litigation (PIL) and question the judiciary if the decision does not come in the favour of petitioner.

Live TV

The Union Minister took potshots at the Opposition, especially the Congress, for demanding the impeachment of the Chief Justice of India because a particular verdict did not come in their favour. He termed it the most unfortunate incident in the last few years in the field of judiciary.

Citing the example of emergency when all the pillars of democracy were demolished, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that senior leaders of the Modi government have experienced the oppression during that era.

Prasad expressed pain that he was really sad to witness the rising trend of attacking the judiciary.