Leaders who fail to fulfill promises get beaten up by public: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

NAGPUR: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that people like those leaders who show them dreams but if those leaders fail to fulfill the dreams of the people then they face the wrath of the public.

Gadkari added that this is this reason why we should only show those dreams which we can convert into reality, reported ANI. He remarked that he is not among those who show dreams to people and he prefers to do whatever he says.

"Sapne dikhane waale neta logon ko acche lagte hain,par dikhaye hue sapne agar pure nahi kiye to janta unki pitayi bhi karti hai.Isliye sapne wahi dikhao jo pure ho sakein....Mai sapne dikhane waale mein se nahi hu.Mai jo bolta hu wo 100% danke ki chot par pura hota hai ( people like those leaders who show them dreams but if those leaders fail to fulfill the dreams of the people then they face the wrath of the voters. Gadkari added that this is this reason why we should only show those dreams which we can convert into reality, reported ANI. He remarked that he is not among those who show dreams to people and he prefers to do whatever he says)," Gadkari said.

The senior BJP leader made the remarks while addressing a function in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The function was held to induct Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Isha has been appointed as the working president of the BJP women transport wing.

Last year, Gadkari had said during an event that some BJP leaders need to speak less, adding that politicians must show some restrain while speaking to media.