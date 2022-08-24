New Delhi: After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, another senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now claimed that the BJP has approached four of his party’s legislators in Delhi, asking them to switch sides and join the saffron party or else, face "false cases, the CBI and the ED".

The sensational claim was made by AAP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh during a press conference on Wednesday. Singh claimed that four AAP legislators -- Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep -- have been approached by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with whom they have "friendly relations".

"They have been offered Rs 20 crore each if they join the party and Rs 25 crore if they bring other MLAs along with them," Singh said. "They (BJP leaders) told our MLAs that if they do not accept the offer and join the BJP, they will also have to face false cases, the CBI and the ED like (Delhi Deputy Chief Minister) Manish Sisodia is facing," he added.

Singh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to bring AAP legislators into the BJP-fold "by hook or crook" and topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi.

The four AAP MLAs who have allegedly been approached by the BJP were also present at the press conference. Manish Sisodia, who is under the CBI scanner in connection with the alleged irregularities in the implantation of Delhi’s Excise Policy, has recently claimed that the ruling offered him the Delhi CM’s post if breaks the Aam Aadmi party and joins them. He further claimed that the BJP also assured to shut all ED, and CBI cases against him if he accepted their offer.