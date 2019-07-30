Legal options are open: All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Triple Talaq Bill

New Delhi: Shortly after Rajya Sabha passed the Triple Talaq Bill on Tuesday evening, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB)decried the development and said that it may approach Supreme Court for 'justice.'

The Bill was passed after 99 votes for it and 84 votes against it. The Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated what it has always claimed as an archaic practice which is against the interest of Muslim women. Several opposition parties like Congress, TMC, AIMIM, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were visibly upset. AIMWPLB too was perturbed with Kamal Faruqui saying that all was not yet lost for them. "The Constitution is in danger. (But) We still have a number of legal options left with us. We can even approach the Supreme Court against this." he said.

AIMWPLB has been vehemently opposed to the Triple Talaq Bill and has alleged in the past that it will break Muslim families. It has also said that the Bill is arbitrary in nature and will target Muslim men.

The BJP, however, has maintained that empowering Muslim women is the main idea behind the Bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday and congratulated all those who had voted in favour of the Bill in Rajya Sabha. "An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history!" he wrote.

The Bill will now require the President's signature before it becomes law.