close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Triple talaq

Legal options are open: All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Triple Talaq Bill

AIMWPLB's Kamal Faruqui says Constitution is in danger after Rajya Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill.

Legal options are open: All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Triple Talaq Bill
ANI File Photo

New Delhi: Shortly after Rajya Sabha passed the Triple Talaq Bill on Tuesday evening, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB)decried the development and said that it may approach Supreme Court for 'justice.'

The Bill was passed after 99 votes for it and 84 votes against it. The Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated what it has always claimed as an archaic practice which is against the interest of Muslim women. Several opposition parties like Congress, TMC, AIMIM, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party were visibly upset. AIMWPLB too was perturbed with Kamal Faruqui saying that all was not yet lost for them. "The Constitution is in danger. (But) We still have a number of legal options left with us. We can even approach the Supreme Court against this." he said.

AIMWPLB has been vehemently opposed to the Triple Talaq Bill and has alleged in the past that it will break Muslim families. It has also said that the Bill is arbitrary in nature and will target Muslim men.

The BJP, however, has maintained that empowering Muslim women is the main idea behind the Bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday and congratulated all those who had voted in favour of the Bill in Rajya Sabha. "An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history!" he wrote.

The Bill will now require the President's signature before it becomes law.

Tags:
Triple talaqNarendra ModiBJPCongressAIMWPLB
Next
Story

Historic day vs historic mistake: How BJP, Congress reacted to Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha

Must Watch

PT5M16S

5W1H: Unnao Rape victim's uncle gets one day parole