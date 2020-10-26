Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls; BJP wins 15 out of 26 seats; check details

Jammu: In the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 15 seats, Congress (INC) emerged victorious on 9 seats, while Independent candidates bagged two seats as counting for polls to 26 seats concluded on Monday (October 26).

BJP, INC, AAP, and 23 Independent candidates contested the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) for 26 seats. Leh recorded a 65.07 per cent turnout in the 6th LAHDC elections, according to an official spokesman. Counting of votes started at the Amphitheatre of SSK, Tisuru, Leh around 9 am.

LAHDC-Leh has a total of 30 seats and four councilors are nominated by the government.

6th LAHDC-Leh Election 2020 result

BJP wins in:

1. Turtuk - Gulam Mehdi

2. Hundar - Kunzang Lotus

3. Panamik- Tsering Sandup

4. Diskit - Tsering Angchok

5. Tegar- Rigzin Lundup

6. Tangtse - Tashi Namgyal Yakzee

7. Korzok- Karma Namdak

8. Kyungyam- Thinless Nurboo

9. Martselang- Stanzin Chospel

10. Thiksey- Stanzin Chosfail

11. Skumarkha- Sonam Nurbu

12. Chuchot-Mirza Hussain

13.Lamayuru- Morup Dorjay

14. Lingshed- Tashi Gyaltson

15. Khaltsi- Lobzang Sherab

Congress wins in:

1. Igoo - Sonam Thardos

2. Sakti- Rigzin Tsering

3. Basgo- Tsering Nurboo

4. Saspol- Smanla Dorjay Norbu

5. Lower Leh - Tsering Namgyal

6. Phyang- Tundup Nurbu Cheeta

7. Upper Leh - Phunsog Stanzin Tsepag

8. Skurbuchan- Lundup Dorjey

9. Temisgam- Sonam Dorjay

Independents wins:

1. Chuchul- Konchok Stanzin

2. Nyoma- Ishey Spalzang



An electorate of 89,776, including 45025 women, exercised their franchise in 294 polling stations spread over 26 constituencies across Leh district to seal the fate of 94 candidates including 26 each of the BJP and Congress.

Regional parties including National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have chosen to stay away from the election.

Since the formation of the hill council in 1995, the Congress had swept the polls thrice, while the Ladakh Union Territorial Front had won the elections in 2005.

Notably, Kargil district of Ladakh had a separate hill council which was elected in 2018 for a five-year term.