LekarRahengeShaheenBagh: Why are anti-CAA protesters afraid of Zee News

On Monday (January 27), Zee News informed you that though Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, has been abrogated from the region, it seems that Article 370 has now been invoked in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

Zee News' primetime show DNA on Monday was about Shaheen Bagh and the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest which has been going on in the area for over 40 days now. This was the first occasion in the history of Indian media when two senior journalists of two important news channels of the country had come together for a common cause.

On Monday (January 27), Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary and New Nation's Consulting Editor Deepak Chaurasia had gone together to Shaheen Bagh to talk to the protesters but they were not allowed to cross the police barricade by the protesters. The brave step taken by Chaudhary and Chaurasia was lauded by people across the country and many people outside India too. Today Zee News wants to ask a question from its viewers. Can we all not get united to free Shaheen Bagh from 'Tukde Tukde gang'?

In Shaheen Bagh, the members of 'Tukde Tukde' gang are raising slogans of 'Azaadi' (independence) with tricolours in their hands. Today, Zee News wants to tell its viewers 'Hum Lekar Rahenge Shaheen Bagh' (we will reclaim Shaheen Bagh'). Shaheen Bagh cannot become the hub of a people of a particular mindset because it is a part of India and every India is free to visit Shaheen Bagh.

The people of India are now losing patience over the occupation of roads by the people of Shaheen Bagh in the name of anti-CAA protest and it is high time that these protesters should be forced to vacate the road and allow the people to leave peacefully.

After watching the DNA programme of Zee News on Shaheen Bagh whole India is asking: When will Indians be allowed to enter Shaheen Bagh? When will Shaheen Bagh get freedom from 'Tukde Tukde' gang?

Four years ago, Zee News had become the number one enemy of 'Tukde Tukde' gang and 'Afzal lover' gang and there were many designer journalists and intellectuals who were also a part of this group. Now, Shaheen Bagh protesters are considering Zee News as their biggest enemy and this is the reason why they start shouting 'Go Back' slogans after seeing the reporters of Zee News. No reporter of Zee News is allowed to cover the Shaheen Bagh protest but we consider this opposition as our medal because those who are opposing Zee News are giving proof that our journalism is going on the right path. The protesters at Shaheen Bagh are also against Zee News because we consider Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani as a terrorist and those who considers Wani as the son of a school principal are now claiming that Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by Delhi Police on Tuesday on sedition charges, is a revolutionary.

On Monday, Zee News Sudhir Chaudhary and News Nation Deepak Chaurasia displayed exemplary courage to visit Shaheen Bagh knowing fully well that they could be heckled by protesters and in worst case scenario they could be lynched by protesters.

But the protesters, most of them women, did not allow Sudhir Chaudhary and Deepak Chaurasia to cross the police barricade. Sudhir Chaudhary and Deepak Chaurasia kept on urging the protesters to allow him to meet them and bring their concerns over the CAA before the government but the protesters did not accept their request.

It may be recalled that Chaurasia was heckled by protesters on Friday when he had gone to Shaheen Bagh to report about the protests. Chaurasia had filed an FIR about the incident and since then journalists from across the country have extended their support to him.

The anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh started on December 15, 2019, days after the passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses of Parliament. The protest site has now become the hub of political activities with leaders of several opposition parties visiting the spot to extend their solidarity with the protesting women. The protesters have captured one side of the road which connects Delhi to Noida and it has been creating lots of traffic problems for people living in Delhi and Noida.