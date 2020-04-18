LeT offshoot TRF claims terrorist attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla that killed 3 CRPF personnel, injured 2

The Resistant Front (TRF), allegedly an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), on Saturday claimed the terrorist attack on the security forces in Baramulla district Jammu and Kashmir.

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were martyred and two injured when terrorists attacked the 179th Battalion at a checkpoint near Ahad Bab crossing in Sopore of north Kashmir. Terrorists opened fire on a joint party of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police at Noorbagh near Ahad Bab’s crossing.

In the incident, the paramilitary troopers who sustained injuries were evacuated to nearby SDH hospital. Two of the troopers were declared brought dead on arrival, said an official.

IGP Kashmir confirmed that CRPF jawans succumbed in the terrorist attack. Soon after the incident, security forces launched searches in the area to nab the terrorist.

The CRPF personnel who were martyred in the attack have been identified as Head Constable (GD) Rajeev Sharma (42) from Bihar's Vaishali, Constable (GD) CB. Bhakare (38) from Maharashtra's Buldhana and Constable Parmar Satyapal Singh (28) from Gujarat's Sabarkantha.

The two jawans who were injured are Constable/Driver Javid Ahmed Amin and Head Constable (GD) Biswajit Ghosh.

This is the third attack against the paramilitary force in the Kashmir valley within a week and second attack in two days.

In a similar attack on April 17, one CRPF personnel was injured when terrorists launched an attack on a joint camp of the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police in Pulwama district.

The unknown terrorists fired upon the troops of B/183 battalion of the CRPF on a mobile checkpoint established by security forces at the Newa area in Pulwamaat around 7.45 pm. One Ct/GD of CRPF sustained bullet injury on his ankle and was evacuated to the hospital. His condition was stable. The troops then carried out a search in the nearby areas and the entire area was cordoned off.