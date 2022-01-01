'Let’s dedicate 2022 to creating a conscious planet,' says Sadhguru in New Year message

New Delhi: Yoga Guru Sadhguru on Saturday (December 31) urged people to dedicate the year 2022 to raising human consciousness and creating a more aware planet adding that it is the most important thing to be done in the world right now.

The guru also told that this movement seeks to show governments of all nations that their citizens want a policy to revitalize soil and ecology.

“Let’s dedicate 2022 to creating a Conscious Planet. Creating a Conscious Planet is possible only by raising human consciousness. If we create a wave of consciousness in the world, saving the planet will be a natural consequence. Let’s make it happen,” Sadhguru said at a Satsang on the night of December 31.

In his appeal to people and millions of Isha volunteers and meditators who had joined the Satsang online and in-person, the guru said, “In 2022, let’s commit to leaving the world a much better place than the way it is right now.”

Sadhguru returned to India after over two months of intense and activities in the West, particularly in the United States of America.

Referring to the severe degradation of soil around the world, Sadhguru said, “In trying to fix the world for our comfort, we have come to a point where we are destroying the very source of our existence.”

Speaking about the significance of New Year, Sadhguru said, “The ceaseless mill of time is rolling on without a footprint. Time is rolling away means life is rolling away.”

“I would like you to see every day as the beginning of a new year. Every day is a new beginning. Every day begins in such a glorious way that it's worthy of celebration,” he added. Speaking about the oft-discussed New Year resolutions, Sadhguru said, “Instead of New Year resolutions, just do a simple thing. On a daily basis, keep an account of what you’re doing to yourself as life. In 2022, address this fundamental aspect: Are you living to be free, to be liberated, or are you living just to establish more and more bondages in your life?”

