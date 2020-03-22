Let us all be part of this, PM Modi tweets on 'Janata curfew' to curb coronavirus menace

Minutes before the 'Janata Curfew' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed on Thursday (March 19) came into effect on Sunday (March 22), the prime minister said that 14 hours stay-at-home for millions of Indians would "add tremendous strength to the fight" against COVID-19 or coronavirus menace.

"In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come," tweeted PM Modi.

It may be recalled that PM Modi in his address to the nation on Thursday had appealed the citizens to observe 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday and stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm as part of the self-quarantine in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"There is no cure for this, so we need to remain healthy. We need to avoid crowds and stay home. Social distancing is critical. If you think you can roam around as usual and feel you will not be at risk, this is incorrect; you are endangering yourself and your family," PM Modi said in his 29-minute address to the nation.

PM Modi had on Thursday called for the 'Janata curfew' from on March 22, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of their houses, and asserted that it will be a litmus test to show India's readiness to take on the coronavirus challenge.

The Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of over 3,700 passenger locomotives and long-distance mail, express trains, which were scheduled to run on Sunday "No passenger or express train will originate from any railway station on the country between Saturday/Sunday midnight to 10:00 pm on Sunday," said the order issued by Indian Railways.

Indian Railwyas has also announced that the services of intracity trains in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Secunderabad will also be affected due to Janata Curfew and

The order means that no train would be allowed to start its journey from 12:00 am on Sunday till 10:00 pm.

The order also said, "However, the passenger train services already on run at 7:00 am on Sunday will be allowed to run their destinations. Divisions should keep a watch and trains which are empty could be short term terminated if required." This means that trains that start their journeys before midnight on Saturday and are still running at 7:00 am on Sunday would not stop and they will continue their journey as usual.