हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Congress defeat in Punjab

'Liability... greed': Senior Congressman Sunil Jakhar slams party over Punjab defeat

Senior Congress leader and party's ex-Punjab unit chief, Sunil Jakhar, has slammed his own party over defeat in Punjab. Jakhar, who was among the Chief Minister probables a few months ago, said that Charanjit Singh Channi was a "liability" and his "greed pulled the party down" in the state.

&#039;Liability... greed&#039;: Senior Congressman Sunil Jakhar slams party over Punjab defeat

Senior Congress leader and party's ex-Punjab unit chief, Sunil Jakhar, has slammed his own party over defeat in Punjab. Jakhar, who was among the Chief Minister probables a few months ago, said that Charanjit Singh Channi was a "liability" and his "greed pulled the party down" in the state.  Jakhar also targeted senior party leader Ambika Soni without taking her name, news agency PTI reported.

"An asset - r (are) u (you) joking. Thank God he wasn't declared a 'National Treasure' at CWC by the 'Pbi' lady who proposed him as CM in first place. May be an asset for her but for the party he has been only a liability, said Jakhar in a tweet.

Not the top brass, but his own greed pulled him and the party down, said Jakhar.

Jakhar was referring to news reports that during a discussion on the Congress' defeat in Punjab polls in Sunday's CWC meeting in New Delhi, it was discussed how the state leadership of the party failed to support outgoing chief minister Channi -- an "asset" created by the party's central leadership.

Jakhar also highlighted the Enforcement Directorate raid on Channi's nephew in a money laundering case related to illegal mining in the state as he tweeted a picture of Channi with the headline -- "ED seizes Rs 10 crore from Channi's nephew; CM cries foul".

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

The Congress was routed in the elections and could win only 18 seats.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Congress defeat in PunjabCongressPunjab CongressSunil Jakhar
Next
Story

BJP Chief Ministers praise 'The Kashmir Files', Movie made tax free in THESE states

Must Watch

PT15M20S

DNA: Leadership Crisis -- Why Congress party need a new leader?