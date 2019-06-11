close

Delhi

Light rain in Delhi brings respite from scorching heat

Light rainfall brought some much-needed respite from scorching heat in parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Light rainfall brought some much-needed respite from scorching heat in parts of Delhi on Tuesday morning.

The national capital has been reeling under severe heat wave conditions, with the temperature soaring up to an all-time high of 48 degree Celsius on Monday. The  India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red warning' for Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, "The city registered a minimum of 30.4 degrees Celsius today. In Palam, the observatory recorded 33.3 degrees Celsius."

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted 'dust storm or thunderstorm' on Tuesday and Wednesday, while 'generally cloudy sky with light rain' on Thursday. The temperature is also expected to come down by two degrees, bringing some respite in this blistering heat.

"Southwesterly winds on Tuesday may cause the temperature to drop by one or two notches. However, the heat wave will persist," said IMD regional weather forecasting chief Kuldeep Srivastava.

