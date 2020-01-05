हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Light rain with thunderstorm likely in Delhi on Monday

Scattered to fairly widespread rain with isolated thunderstorms and light hailstorm was likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan on January 6-7, the IMD release said.

Light rain with thunderstorm likely in Delhi on Monday
File photo

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers with thunderstorms in the national capital on Monday due to western disturbance over north India.

Scattered to fairly widespread rain with isolated thunderstorms and light hailstorm was likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and north Rajasthan on January 6-7, the IMD release said.

It has also predicted thunderstorms in Uttarakhand on January 6-8, and in UP on January 7-8 and isolated heavy rainfall in northwest UP on January 8.

The western Rajasthan can see light rain with thunderstorms.

North India has just got a break from the longest cold wave spell since 1901 when the temperatures dipped below 2 degrees Celsius in the capital.

 

India Meteorological Department (IMD)DelhiWeatherDelhi Rainfall
