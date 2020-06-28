हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
lightining

Lighting alert issued at six districts of West Bengal; heavy rainfall predicted for today

The West Bengal weather department has issued lightning alerts for six districts of West Bengal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightening and rainfall is likely to hit several parts of Bengal including - Bankura, Murshidabad, Puruliya, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Malda districts.

Lighting alert issued at six districts of West Bengal; heavy rainfall predicted for today

The West Bengal weather department has issued lightning alerts for six districts of West Bengal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightening and rainfall is likely to hit several parts of Bengal including - Bankura, Murshidabad, Puruliya, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Malda districts.

The weather forecast read, ''Thunderstorm with high cloud to ground Lightning probability ( > 60% probability of lightning occurrence) and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect some parts Bankura, Murshidabad, Puruliya, West Bardhaman, Birbhum,Malda districts of  West Bengal during next 2-3 hours from 12:45 hours IST of today (28th June’2020).''

Earlier, IMD had predicted chances on heavy rainfall of 07 to 20 cm in the state on June 28.

The southwest monsoon arrived in West Bengal earlier this year, hitting most parts of the state and bringing moderate rainfall.

Earlier on Thursday (June 25, 2020) , lightning strikes has claimed lives of 92 people in Bihar affecting 24 districts. 

 

Tags:
lightiningWest BengalRainfallMonsoon
Next
Story

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for indulging in 'shallow minded politics', says ready for debate in Parliament on China
  • 5,28,859Confirmed
  • 16,095Deaths

Full coverage

  • 98,01,958Confirmed
  • 4,94,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M46S

NCP president Sharad Pawar's snub to Congress says , 'Remember war of 1962'