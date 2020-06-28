Lighting alert issued at six districts of West Bengal; heavy rainfall predicted for today

The West Bengal weather department has issued lightning alerts for six districts of West Bengal. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightening and rainfall is likely to hit several parts of Bengal including - Bankura, Murshidabad, Puruliya, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Malda districts.

The weather forecast read, ''Thunderstorm with high cloud to ground Lightning probability ( > 60% probability of lightning occurrence) and light to moderate rainfall likely to affect some parts Bankura, Murshidabad, Puruliya, West Bardhaman, Birbhum,Malda districts of West Bengal during next 2-3 hours from 12:45 hours IST of today (28th June’2020).''

Earlier, IMD had predicted chances on heavy rainfall of 07 to 20 cm in the state on June 28.

The southwest monsoon arrived in West Bengal earlier this year, hitting most parts of the state and bringing moderate rainfall.

Earlier on Thursday (June 25, 2020) , lightning strikes has claimed lives of 92 people in Bihar affecting 24 districts.