Lightning strike kills 3, injures 2 in UP

New Delhi: In an unfortunate turn of events, three people, including a child, were killed and two others injured after they were struck by lightning in separate incidents here on Friday according to officials. UP has been experiencing heavy rains in the past few days which has caused unfavourable situations for the people. Schools were shut due to heavy rains and railways were affected as well.

The deceased were identified as Naresh (40) from Tevara village, Usman (15) from Beli village and Raja Babu (13) from Kathauti village, the district administration said in a statement. Ram Singh (34) from Tevara village and Gyal (25) from Beli village were injured in lightning strikes, it said. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, while the injured have been hospitalised, the statement said.

Also Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas, directs District Magistrates to expedite relief operation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas and directed concerned district magistrates to expedite relief operations. The districts surveyed by the CM from a helicopter that took off from Gorakhpur, included Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Gonda and Barabanki through which the Saryu river passes. CM Yogi issued necessary instructions to the district magistrates to accelerate relief work in the flood-affected areas. The Chief Minister also asked the DMs for a full report on the flood relief efforts being made in the flood-hit villages of the affected districts.

Furthermore, the CM issued an order for quick distribution of relief supplies and permissible medical aid in cases of human or animal casualties. In the last 24 hours, about 25 mm or more rainfall was recorded in 16 districts of the state. At present, 247 villages in 14 districts are affected by floods in the state.