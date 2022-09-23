UP CM Yogi Adityanath conducts aerial survey of flood-hit areas, directs District Magistrates to expedite relief operation

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas and directed concerned district magistrates to expedite relief operations. The districts surveyed by the CM from a helicopter that took off from Gorakhpur, included Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Ayodhya, Gonda and Barabanki through which the Saryu river passes. CM Yogi issued necessary instructions to the district magistrates to accelerate relief work in the flood-affected areas. The Chief Minister also asked the DMs for a full report on the flood relief efforts being made in the flood-hit villages of the affected districts.

Furthermore, the CM issued an order for quick distribution of relief supplies and permissible medical aid in cases of human or animal casualties. In the last 24 hours, about 25 mm or more rainfall was recorded in 16 districts of the state. At present, 247 villages in 14 districts are affected by floods in the state.

As many as 8 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been sent to the state`s seven districts, including Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Varanasi, Bahraich, Ayodhya, and Bareilly, to perform rescue services. As per reports, a total of 10 districts in the state, including Barabanki, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Bareilly, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Etawah, Ayodhya, and Mirzapur, have got 15 State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams deployed there.

At the same time, 44 teams of 17 companies of PAC have been deployed in 46 districts of the state. At present, a total of 67 teams have already been deployed for carrying out the rescue operation in 44 districts of the state.

Earlier in the day Yogi Adityanath held a "Janata Darshan" in Gorakhpur on Friday and told people not to panic as his government was there to address all their issues. The Chief Minister displayed the same compassionate attitude toward justice, problem-solving, and providing medical care during the Janta Darshan programme at the Gorakhnath temple. He said, "Do not panic, Mai hu na."

People submitted their applications to the Chief Minister and urged him to address them. Subsequently, the CM instructed the officers to handle complaints in a thorough and satisfactory manner and reassured those seeking treatment for serious illnesses that no one would forego care due to a lack of funds.

Yogi Adityanath met nearly 250 visitors who had come for Janta Darshan. CM Yogi approached patients who were seated in chairs outside Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan one by one. The CM accepted applications from the public, listened to their issues and then forwarded the applications along with pertinent instructions to the appropriate personnel, assuring people of all help.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) was given cases involving the police to handle, while the District Magistrate was given the ones involving revenue and other issues. He instructed the officers to finish the formalities quickly so that nobody`s medical care would be hampered by a lack of funds.

Many women from minority communities also attended the Janta Darshan of CM.The issue of the tile house collapsing in the rain was mentioned by one of the women. The Chief Minister gave the officers instructions to make plans to offer housing in accordance with eligibility in this regard. The Chief Minister bestowed his blessings on children, who came to Janata Darshan with their mothers and gifted them chocolates.