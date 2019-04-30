Listing of Masood Azhar as global terrorist will be 'properly resolved': China

NEW DELHI: A day before the UN sanctions committee meeting, China on Tuesday said that it supports the listing of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar at the 1267 United Nations Security Council committee as a global terrorist.

Replying to a question at the daily Foreign Ministry briefing, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Geng Shuang said, "We have stated our position many times. I won't go detail here. I just want to emphasize that.. China supports the issue of listing, which should be resolved through political consultation within the framework of the 1267 Committee."

"I think that is also the consensus of the overwhelming majority of the members of the Council. At present, the relevant consultations are underway in the 1267 Committee. Within the framework. And positive progress has been made," added Geng.

Wion had reported on Sunday that China is willing to soften its stand on the listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. The remarks from China comes just few days after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Beijing.

In March, China had put a hold on listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the United Nation Security Council.

Last week, the UK had expressed optimism that Jaish chief Masood Azhar will be soon listed as a global terrorist. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, British High Commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith on friday said," We are strong supporters of listing of Masood Azhar for a decade. So that we will get to that conclusion shortly. I do remain optimistic that it will be resolved and very much it will be"

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale was in China last week and during his visit to Beijing, he gave evidence regarding JeM's involvement in terror attacks in India. During his visit, Gokhale met many Chinese officials including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

India's External Affairs Ministry after the visit said, "We have shared with China all evidence of terrorist activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar. It is now for the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other authorized bodies of the U.N. to take a decision on the listing of Masood Azhar. "

Jaish was responsible for the February 14 Pulwama attack that resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. US, along with UK and France had proposed for a listing of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack.