LIVE Updates | Borio Election Result 2024: Lobin Hembram -BJP Trails Against Dhananjay Soren -JMM For BJP vs JMM

Borio Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates The Borio Assembly constituency is an important electoral region in Jharkhand, recognized for its vibrant political dynamics. Voting for the Borio seat was held on November 20, 2024, as part of the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Historically, Borio has been a stronghold for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), with significant competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2024 elections, a total of 27 candidates are contesting for the Borio seat, including several independents. Key candidates include Lobin Hembram and Dhananjay Soren from JMM. The presence of independent candidates and representatives from smaller regional parties adds to the diversity of choices available to voters.

Borio Assembly Election Result 2024: Live

In the previous assembly elections held in 2019, Lobin Hembram of JMM won decisively with 77,365 votes, defeating Surya Narayan Hansda of BJP, who garnered 59,441 votes. This victory highlighted JMM's strong support in the constituency, where Hembram secured around 47.4% of the total votes cast.

The main contest in Borio this time is expected to be between Lobin Hembram and Surya Narayan Hansda, with both candidates aiming to consolidate their respective voter bases. The counting of votes will take place on November 23, 2024, alongside results from other constituencies in this crucial election cycle.

As voters head to the polls, their decisions will significantly influence the political landscape in Jharkhand. The outcome in Borio will not only affect local governance but also reflect broader trends within the state's political dynamics, as both major parties strive for dominance in this pivotal constituency. The competition is intensified by the presence of various independent candidates who could play a crucial role in determining the final results.

The voting for the 81 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.