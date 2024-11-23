LIVE Updates |Dahisar Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Dahisar Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Dahisar Assembly seat is one of the 26 assembly seats in the Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Dahisar seat was held on November 20. The Dahisar assembly seat has been an BJP stronghold where BJP won 2 times and INC won 2 times since past few elections.

There are a total of 10 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Mainsha Chaudhary of the BJP, Vinod Ghosalkar of the Shiv Sena(UBT) and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In 2019, Chaudhary Mainsha Ashok of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Arun Sawant of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 63,917 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Chaudhary Mainsha Ashok had won the polls on the BJP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Ghosalkar Vinod Ramchandra of Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 28,578 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.