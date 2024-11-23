LIVE Updates | Hussainabad Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

The Hussainabad Assembly constituency is a notable electoral district in Jharkhand, preparing for the upcoming 2024 assembly elections. Voting for this constituency took place on November 13, 2024, as part of the first phase of elections, with results expected to be announced on November 23, 2024.

Hussainabad has a history of competitive elections, primarily between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), along with other regional parties. The constituency is known for its diverse electorate and has been a focal point for various political parties seeking to secure representation.





In the 2024 elections, 34 candidates are in the fray including Kamlesh Kumar Singh from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are prominent candidates. A total of 34 candidates applied for the constituency, with 27 applications accepted, 5 rejected, 2 withdrawn. Among these, 18 candidates are contesting in this phase of elections, including several independents and candidates from smaller regional parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

In the 2019 elections, Kamlesh Kumar Singh Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won against Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by a narrow margin of 9849 votes, receiving 41294 votes (25.02% vote share) compared to Sanjay’s 31,444 votes (19.19%).

In 2014, Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) emerged victorious over Kamlesh Kr.singh Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with a significant margin of 27,752 votes, garnering 57,275 votes.

Hussainabad's electorate is diverse, comprising various communities and socio-economic backgrounds. Understanding the needs and aspirations of these groups will be crucial for candidates as they strategize their campaigns.

The main contest in Hussainabad will likely be between the ruling BJP and the opposition coalition that includes RJD and BSP. The political landscape is dynamic, with both alliances actively campaigning to address local issues and garner support from diverse voter segments.

As the elections approach, Hussainabad is set for a competitive contest that could significantly impact Jharkhand's political dynamics. With established parties facing challenges from both traditional rivals and new entrants, all eyes will be on this constituency during the voting and counting phases. The outcome will not only shape local governance but also reflect broader trends in Jharkhand's electoral landscape as it heads into 2024.

The voting for the 82 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held in two phases - November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.