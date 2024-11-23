LIVE Updates | Jamshedpur West Election Result 2024: Saryu Roy-JDU Trails Against Banna Gupta-Conrgess For BJP vs JMM

Jamshedpur West Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates The Jamshedpur West Assembly constituency is a prominent electoral region in Jharkhand, forming part of the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seat. Voting for the Jamshedpur West seat was held on November 20, 2024, as part of the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. In 2024 Jharkhand, the total percentage of voters in Jamshedpur West Assembly Constituency was recorded at 56.82 percent. Historically, this constituency has been a stronghold for the Indian National Congress (INC), with significant competition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2024 elections, a total of 66 candidates are contesting for the Jamshedpur West seat, including several independents. Key candidates include Banna Gupta from INC, the incumbent MLA, and Saryu Roy from BJP, who previously held the seat. The presence of independent candidates and representatives from smaller regional parties adds to the diversity of choices available to voters.

Jamshedpur West Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

In the previous assembly elections held in 2019, Banna Gupta of INC won decisively with 96,778 votes, defeating Devendra Nath Singh of BJP, who received 74,195 votes. This victory underscored Gupta's popularity and the INC's strong foothold in the constituency. The margin of victory was approximately 22,583 votes, reflecting a solid support base for Gupta. The main contest in Jamshedpur West this time is expected to be between Banna Gupta and Saryu Roy, with both candidates aiming to consolidate their respective voter bases.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23, 2024, alongside results from other constituencies in this crucial election cycle. As voters head to the polls, their decisions will significantly influence the political landscape in Jharkhand. The outcome in Jamshedpur West will not only affect local governance but also indicate broader trends within the state's political dynamics, as both major parties strive for dominance in this pivotal constituency.

The voting for the 81 legislative assembly seats of Jharkhand was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.