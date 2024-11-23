LIVE Updates | Ramtek Assembly Election Result 2024: Ashish Jaiswal (Shinde Sena) Trails Against Vishal Barbate (Sena UBT)

Ramtek Assembly Election Result 2024: Ramtek Assembly seat is one of the assembly seats in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Ramtek seat was held on November 20. The Ramtek assembly seat has been a BJP-INC stronghold, BJP won 5 times and INC won 2 times since 1978 elections.

The list of the candidates contesting sumed up to 36 in which, 25 are accepted, 4 rejected, 7 withdrawn, there are a total of 17 candidates in the fray for the seat including 9 independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.. Some of the key candidates are Ashish Nandkishor Jaiswal of the Shiv sena, Chandrashekhar Namade Bhimte of Bahujan Samaj Party, Vishal Gangadharrao Barbate of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) , ADV. DR. Gowardhan Namedeo Somdeve of All India Forward Bloc , Pankaj Sevakram Masurkar of Hindustan Janta Party, Pradip Narayan Salve of Bhim Sena, Bawankule Rajendra Bhimrao Shahir of Rashtriya Gondvana Party, Vishesh Vasanta Futane of Bahujan Republican Socialist Party.

Ramtek Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates

In the 2019 assembly elections, Ashish Nandkishor Jaiswal (vakil) of the Independent had won the elections by defeating Dwaram Mallikarjun Reddy of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of around 24413 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Reddy Dwaram Mallikarjun Ramreddy had contested the polls on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Ashish Nandkishore Jaiswal (vakil) of Shiv sena (SHS) by around 12081 votes. Rashmi Shyamkumar Barve, a candidate for the Indian National Congress, defeated Raju Parve of the Shiv Sena by a margin of 76768 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning the Ramtek Lok Sabha (MP) Seat.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Ashish Jaiswal of SHS and opposition Vishal Gangadharrao Barbate of SHS (UBT)

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.