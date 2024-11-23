LIVE Updates | Sakoli Assembly Election Result 2024: Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar (BJP) Trails Against Nana Patole (Congress)

Sakoli Assembly Election Result 2024: Live Updates: Sakoli Assembly seat is one of the assembly seats in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Sakoli seat was held on November 20. The Sakoli assembly seat has been a SHS-INC stronghold, SHS won 4 times and INC won 3 times since 1978 elections.

The list of the candidates contesting sumed up to 31 in which, 18 are accepted, 8 rejected, 5 withdrawn, there are a total of 13 candidates in the fray for the seat including 6 independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.. Some of the key candidates are Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar of Bharatiya Janata Party , Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole of Indian National Congress, Roshan Baburao Fule of Bahujan Samaj Party , DR. Avinash Raghunath Nanhe of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi , Govindrao Krushnaji Brahmankar of Lok Swarajya Party, Diksha Moreshwar Bodele of Bahujan Republican Socialist Party, Naresh Balkrushna Gajbhiye of Peoples Party of India (Democratic).

In the 2019 assembly elections, Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole of the Indian National Congress had won the elections by defeating Dr. Parinay Ramesh Fuke of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of around 6240 votes.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Kashiwar Rajesh Lahanu Bharatiya Janta Party had contested the polls on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Kashiwar Rajesh Lahanu of Indian National Congress by around 25489 votes.

Dr. Prashant Yadavrao Padole, a candidate for the Indian National Congress, defeated Sunil Baburao Mendhe of the Bhartiya Janta Party by a margin of 37380 votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning the Sakoli Lok Sabha (MP) Seat.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole of INC and opposition Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar of BJP

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.