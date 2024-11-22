LIVE Updates | Shivajinagar Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Shivajinagar Election Result 2024 Live: Shivajinagar assembly seat is one of the 21 assembly seats in the Pune district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Shivajinagar seat was held on November 20. The Shivajinagar assembly seat has been a Congress stronghold where INC won 5 times and BJP won 2 times since past few elections.

There are a total of 13 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Siddharth Shirole of the BJP, Dr. Dattatrey Bahirat of the INC, and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In 2019, Siddharth Anil Shirole of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Datta Bahirat of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 5,124 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, Vijay Kale had won the polls on the BJP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Nimhan Vinayak Mahadev of the Indian National Congress (INC) by around 22,047 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections, Nimhan Vinayak Mahadev of the Indian National Congress (INC) had won the poll and had bagged the seat by defeating Prof. Vikas Mathkari of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by around 9,527 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.