LIVE Updates | Vile Parle Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Vile Parle Election Result 2024 Live: Vile Parle assembly seat is one of the 26 assembly seats in the Mumbai Suburban district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Vile Parle seat was held on November 20. The Vile Parle assembly seat has been an INC stronghold where INC won 5 times and BJP won 4 times since past few elections.

There are a total of 6 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Parag Alvani of the BJP, Sandeep Raju Naik of Sena UBT, Juili Shende of the MNS, and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In 2019, Alavani Parag of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Jayanti Jivabhai Siroya of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 58,427 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, again Parag Alavani had won the polls on the BJP ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Shashikant Govind Patkar of Shiva Sena (SHS) by around 23,435 votes.

In the 2009 assembly elections, Krishna Hegde by Indian National Congress (INC) had won the poll and had bagged the seat by defeating Vinayak Bhaurao Raut of Shiva Sena (SHS) by around 1,704 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.