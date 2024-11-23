LIVE Updates | Yavatmal Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For Mahayuti vs MVA

Yavatmal Maharastra Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Yavatmal Assembly seat is one of the 07 assembly seats in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. Voting for the Yavatmal seat was held on November 20. The Yavatmal assembly seat has been an NCP-Congress stronghold with both parties winning the seat six out of the last seven elections. However, this time, the contest has turned interesting with the NCP going to the polls after a split in July last year.

There are a total of 22 candidates in the fray for the seat including several independents. Some of the key candidates are Madan Madhukarrao Yerawar of the BJP, Anil Balasaheb Shankarrao of Congress and independents besides some candidates from smaller regional parties.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Madan Madhukar Yerawar of the BJP had won the elections by defeating Anil Alias Balasaheb Shankarro Mangulkar of the INC by around 2,253 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, again Madan Madhukar Yerawar of the BJP had won the polls ticket and had bagged the seat by defeating Santosh Marotrao Dhavale of Shiv Sena (SHS) by around 1,227 votes.

The main contest in the Maharashtra assembly election is between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Mahayuti comprises of BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises Congress, NCP -Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT and the Samajwadi Party.

The voting for the 288 legislative assembly seats of Maharashtra was held on November 20 and the counting of votes is taking place today.