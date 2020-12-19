Live updates: Amit Shah begins two-day Bengal visit amid rebellion in Mamata Banerjee-led TMC

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to West Bengal beginning Saturday (December 19, 2020) to take stock of the BJP's affairs and activities in the districts, ahead of the 2021 assembly election. Amit Shah had reached Kolkata late on Friday night.

Shah’s two-day visit comes amid a growing rebellion in the ruling TMC, speculation is rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who quit the party and gave up cabinet portfolios in the Mamata Banerjee government, may join the BJP along with a slew of disgruntled leaders, including MLAs Silbhadra Dutta and Jitendra Tiwari, during Shah's visit to the state.

According to a press statement issued by BJP national media In-charge, Anil Baluni, Shah will participate in various programmes and functions during the weekend. "In the wake of ensuing assembly elections, Amit Shah will also hold strategic and preparatory meetings," he said.

Shah will be putting up at a hotel in Newtown after arriving in Kolkata around 11 PM, another BJP leader said. "On Saturday morning, he has a meeting scheduled with NIA officials. Next, he will visit Swami Vivekananda's residence in north Kolkata to pay tributes. Later in the day, Shah will travel to Midnapore, where he will pay tributes to freedom fighter Khudiram Bose and offer prayers at two temples," he said. He will visit a farmer's home for lunch, and conduct a public rally at Midnapore College ground, the BJP leader said.