Live updates: Amit Shah begins two-day Bengal visit amid rebellion in Mamata Banerjee-led TMC

19 December 2020, 09:44 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally at Midnapore today where a number of TMC leaders are likely to join the saffron party. Midnapore is a Suvendu Adhikari stronghold. The BJP's state chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the assembly elections, likely in April-May, are over.
19 December 2020, 09:43 AM
Amit Shah will address a press conference after he concludes his visit to Swami Vivekananda's residence in North Kolkata today.
19 December 2020, 09:43 AM
In a tweet upon his arrival in Kolkata, Shah wrote, "I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee."
19 December 2020, 09:42 AM
In the wake of ensuing assembly elections, Amit Shah will also hold strategic and preparatory meetings with Bengal BJP leaders and workers.
19 December 2020, 09:42 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reached Kolkata late on Friday night. Shah will participate in various programmes and functions during the weekend.