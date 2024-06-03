Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

LIVE Updates | Assam Lok Sabha election Result 2024

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The voting in Assam was conducted in first three phases of  Lok Sabha Elections for 14 seats. 

 

Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats which went to polls in the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The voting was spread across three dates. Phase 1  election was held on April 19  for Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat seats. Phase 2 election was held on April 26 for Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu, Karimganj, Silchar,  and Nagaon. Phase 3  of  election was held on May 7  for  Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati. 
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 9 seats, the INC won 3, the AIUDF took 1, and 1 seat went to an Independent candidate. The BJP is aiming to replicate its success from 2019 in the elections while congress is looking forward to make its tally better.

List of Candidates for Assam:


Diphu Lok Sabha Result 2024: Joyram Engleng (INC) vs Amar Sing Tisso (BJP)

Barpeta Lok Sabha Result 2024: Deep Bayan (INC) vs Manoranjan Talukdar (CPIM) vs Phani Bhushan Chaudhary (AGP)

 Dhubri Lok Sabha Result 2024: Zabed Islam (AGP) vs Rakibul Hussain (INC)

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Result 2024: Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) vs Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)

 Guwahati Lok Sabha Result 2024: Smt. Mira Barthakur Goswami (INC) vs Smt. Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP)

Jorhat Lok Sabha Result 2024: Topon Kumar Gogoi (BJP) vs Gaurav Gogoi (INC)

Kaliabor Lok Sabha Result 2024: Smt. Roselina Tirkey (INC) vs Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP)

 Karimganj Lok Sabha Result 2024: Kripanath Mallah (BJP) vs Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury (INC)

 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha Result 2024: Joyanta Basymatary (UPPL) vs Garjan Mashhary (INC)

Lakhimpur Lok Sabha Result 2024: Uday Shankar Hazarika (INC) vs Pradhan Baruah (BJP)

Mangaldoi Lok Sabha Result 2024: Dilip Saikia (BJP) vs Madhab Rajbanshi (INC)

 Nowgong Lok Sabha Result 2024: Pradyut Bordoloi (INC)vs Suresh Bora (BJP)

 Silchar Lok Sabha Result 2024: Surjya Kanta Sarkar (INC) vs Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP)

Tezpur Silchar Lok Sabha Result 2024:  Ranjit Dutta (BJP) vs Prem Lal Ganju (INC)

Stay Tuned For Real Time updates on Assam Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

 

