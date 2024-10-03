Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801716https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/assembly-elections-2024-live-haryana-vidhan-sabha-chunav-bjp-congress-polls-date-eci-latest-news-today-oct-3-2801716.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Live Updates | Haryana Elections 2024: Another Setback For AAP As Nilokheri Candidate Joins Congress

Haryana's assembly elections are on October 5, with final campaigning today. All political parties released manifestos, promising key initiatives.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 09:12 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Image: ANI
LIVE Blog

Haryana is gearing up for the 2024 assembly elections scheduled for September 5. This time, the state polls have garnered significant attention due to the results of the Lok Sabha elections. All political parties are making every effort to secure votes ahead of polls. Earlier, both Congress and BJP released their manifestos for the polls. The BJP's "Sankalp Patra" promises jobs for ex-Agniveers, MSP guarantees, and more, while Congress promises free electricity, restoration of the old pension scheme, and additional initiatives.

Today marks the final day of campaigning for all the political parties ahead of polls on October 5, where voters will determine the fate of the 90-member state legislative assembly. The result is scheduled to be announced on October 8.

03 October 2024
09:11 IST

Haryana Elections Live: Another Setback For AAP As Nilokheri Candidate Joins Congress

Another setback for AAP ahead of polls in Haryana on Oct 5,  the party's Nilokheri candidate Amar Singh joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Baba Bageshwar Questions "Hawas Ka Pujari" dialogue
DNA Video
DNA: Sai Baba Statues Removed from 14 Varanasi Temples
DNA Video
DNA: Fake Sharma Family Exposed as Pakistanis in Bengaluru
DNA Video
DNA: BJP Leader's Cow Urine Demand for Garba Entry Sparks Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Nasrallah Killed - Who Are People Mourning a Terrorist's Death in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Laddu Case - SC Questions Allegations of Contaminated Ghee
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Mourns Terrorist's Death, Nasrallah's 'Funeral' Sparks Protests
DNA Video
DNA: Special 26 Script Recreated-- Fake SBI Branch in Chhattisgarh
DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
NEWS ON ONE CLICK