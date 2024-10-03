Live Updates | Haryana Elections 2024: Another Setback For AAP As Nilokheri Candidate Joins Congress

Haryana is gearing up for the 2024 assembly elections scheduled for September 5. This time, the state polls have garnered significant attention due to the results of the Lok Sabha elections. All political parties are making every effort to secure votes ahead of polls. Earlier, both Congress and BJP released their manifestos for the polls. The BJP's "Sankalp Patra" promises jobs for ex-Agniveers, MSP guarantees, and more, while Congress promises free electricity, restoration of the old pension scheme, and additional initiatives.

Today marks the final day of campaigning for all the political parties ahead of polls on October 5, where voters will determine the fate of the 90-member state legislative assembly. The result is scheduled to be announced on October 8.