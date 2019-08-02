close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ayodhya land dispute live updates: SC to hear mediation report today

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will the course of further proceedings Friday based on the report of three-member Ayodhya mediation panel.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 2, 2019 - 14:07
Comments |

NEW DELHI: A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will the course of further proceedings Friday based on the report of three-member Ayodhya mediation panel.  

The panel, led by former apex court judge F.M. Kalifulla, was asked to submit its report till July 31 to continue talks to develop consensus between Hindu and Muslim parties on the temple dispute.

Live TV

Stay tuned for live updates on Ayodhya dispute case:

 

2 August 2019, 14:07 PM

Supreme Court to start hearing of Ayodhya case from August 6.

2 August 2019, 14:02 PM

The Supreme Court had on March 8 appointed the three-member panel to talk to all stakeholders and try to reach a consensus to resolve the Ayodhya row. Recommending mediation, the court had said it was looking for "a possibility of healing relationships". 

2 August 2019, 14:01 PM

In the last hearing, the court said it had received a report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, and took on record the contents.The other two members of the panel are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

2 August 2019, 14:01 PM

The Ayodhya mediation panel, which was allowed time till July 31 to continue talks to develop consensus between Hindu and Muslim parties on the temple dispute, has submitted a report in a sealed cover. Based on the report, the top court will decide its further proceedings on Friday.

Must Watch

PT12M26S

Discussion on Kashmir issue will be done only with Pakistan: EAM Jaishankar