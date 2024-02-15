trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721438
Bodoland Lottery Result 15.02.2024 Today Assam State Lucky Draw Thursday 3 PM To Be OUT Shortly- Check Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 15 February 2024 Live: The Assam Bodoland Lottery Department will declare its results today at 3 PM. Participants can view their results at bodollotteries.com, the official website, scroll down for more details.

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 15 February 2024: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2024 by candidates who bought the 2024 Bodoland Lottery tickets. The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 3 PM,  the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the outcome.

Assam and Bodoland have their lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)

15 February 2024
10:32 AM

Bodoland Lottery Result 15.02.2024 Live: Rewards for lottery

Applicants are encouraged to confirm the lottery prize money before entering the game. This will assist you in researching the appropriate information before to purchasing tickets. The first reward is Rs.1,00,000, the second is Rs.8,000, the fifth is Rs.5500, and the eighth is Rs.200. 

09:42 AM

Bodoland Lottery 15.02.2024 Live: Steps to check here

Visit to the official portal of Bodoland Lottery bodolotteries.com.
In the mainpage, tap on the results alternate.
Choose the date.
Select a time.
Just tap a file type in which you desire to download the outcome.
Press download & download the Bodoland lottery outcome.
You will just be allow to verify your ticket number with the outcomes.

09:39 AM

Bodoland Assam State Lottery 15-02-2024 Live: Welcome To The Live Blog Of Zee News English On Bodoland Lottery Results.

