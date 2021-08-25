LIVE updates: Delta Plus case tally in Maharashtra rises to 103 with 27 new infections

25 August 2021, 08:00 AM
Union Minister Narayan Rane's bail is yet another slap on the face of the Maharashtra government which is being run with help of police and goondas: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil in Pune
25 August 2021, 07:59 AM
Panchayat polls in Bihar will be held in a total of 11 phases. The first phase of voting will be held on September 24 and the last phase of voting will be held on December 12: Deepak Prasad, State Election Commissioner. (ANI)
25 August 2021, 07:58 AM
The number of Delta Plus cases of the coronavirus in Maharashtra has risen to 103 after 27 new infections were reported in the state, according to the health department. (ANI)
25 August 2021, 07:58 AM
Hello and welcome to the Zee News LIVE blog, stay tuned as we bring to you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and around the world.