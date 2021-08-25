LIVE updates: Delta Plus case tally in Maharashtra rises to 103 with 27 new infections

New Delhi: As the tumultuous situation in Afghanistan continues to unfold, India on Tuesday brought back another 78 evacuees from the war-torn country. While, US President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw troops on August 31 citing 'growing risk' of IS attack.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan belived that India may be entering some kind of stage of COVID-19 endemicity where there is a low or moderate level of transmission. The endemic is very different from the epidemic stage when the virus overwhelms a population.

On the other hand, Union Minister Narayan Rane was granted bail late on Tuesday hours after he was arrested for his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP leader's comment that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter's `ignorance' of the year of India's independence triggered a political row and protests across Maharashtra.

Live TV

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates: