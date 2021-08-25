हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE updates: Delta Plus case tally in Maharashtra rises to 103 with 27 new infections

Stay tuned with Zee News as we bring to you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and around the world. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 25, 2021 - 08:00
Comments |

New Delhi: As the tumultuous situation in Afghanistan continues to unfold, India on Tuesday brought back another 78 evacuees from the war-torn country. While, US President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw troops on August 31 citing 'growing risk' of IS attack. 

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan belived that India may be entering some kind of stage of COVID-19 endemicity where there is a low or moderate level of transmission. The endemic is very different from the epidemic stage when the virus overwhelms a population.

On the other hand, Union Minister Narayan Rane was granted bail late on Tuesday hours after he was arrested for his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP leader's comment that he would have slapped Thackeray over the latter's `ignorance' of the year of India's independence triggered a political row and protests across Maharashtra.

Live TV

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates: 

25 August 2021, 08:00 AM

Union Minister Narayan Rane's bail is yet another slap on the face of the Maharashtra government which is being run with help of police and goondas: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil in Pune

25 August 2021, 07:59 AM

Panchayat polls in Bihar will be held in a total of 11 phases. The first phase of voting will be held on September 24 and the last phase of voting will be held on December 12: Deepak Prasad, State Election Commissioner. (ANI)

25 August 2021, 07:58 AM

The number of Delta Plus cases of the coronavirus in Maharashtra has risen to 103 after 27 new infections were reported in the state, according to the health department. (ANI)

25 August 2021, 07:58 AM

Hello and welcome to the Zee News LIVE blog, stay tuned as we bring to you all the latest updates and breaking news from India and around the world. 

Must Watch

PT7M10S

DNA: Narayan Rane Vs Uddhav Thackeray - Is it a crime to speak against CM?