CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet to be likely TOMORROW at cbse.nic.in- Check live and latest updates

CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10, and 12 exams 2023 from February 15. The timetable for the Class 10, and 12 exams will soon be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, for students who have been waiting a long time. According to the media reports, datesheets for the CBSE 10th and 12th-grade exams will reportedly be made public this month. According to the latest reports, CBSE Date Sheet will be made public by 20 November 2022. Once released, students, parents, and teachers would be able to download the detailed class 10, and 12 timetables from the official websitecbse.gov.in. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023.

Out of these, about 18 lakh are from Class 10 and another 16 lakh from Class 12. The tentative guidelines and timelines have already been shared by the board for the practical examinations for winter-bound schools. The LOC or list of candidates was completed and submitted by the affiliated schools to the board in the month of July itself.

The Class 10, and 12 practical exam dates have also been released by CBSE, and the exam will begin on January 1, 2023. The board decided against term-based exams in 2022 and has since switched back to its annual test system. The subjective exam style for Board Classes 10 and 12 would be conducted this year, with more multiple-choice questions and a larger critical thinking section.