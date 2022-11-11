CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Live: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet to be likely TOMORROW at cbse.nic.in- Check live and latest updates
CBSE Date Sheet likely to be out on 20 Nov, The tentative guidelines and timelines have already been shared by the board for the practical examinations for winter-bound schools.
CBSE Board Date Sheet 2023 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10, and 12 exams 2023 from February 15. The timetable for the Class 10, and 12 exams will soon be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, for students who have been waiting a long time. According to the media reports, datesheets for the CBSE 10th and 12th-grade exams will reportedly be made public this month. According to the latest reports, CBSE Date Sheet will be made public by 20 November 2022. Once released, students, parents, and teachers would be able to download the detailed class 10, and 12 timetables from the official websitecbse.gov.in. Over 34 lakh students have reportedly registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023.
Out of these, about 18 lakh are from Class 10 and another 16 lakh from Class 12. The tentative guidelines and timelines have already been shared by the board for the practical examinations for winter-bound schools. The LOC or list of candidates was completed and submitted by the affiliated schools to the board in the month of July itself.
The Class 10, and 12 practical exam dates have also been released by CBSE, and the exam will begin on January 1, 2023. The board decided against term-based exams in 2022 and has since switched back to its annual test system. The subjective exam style for Board Classes 10 and 12 would be conducted this year, with more multiple-choice questions and a larger critical thinking section.
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Exam dates
CBSE board exams 2023 will begin on February 15, the board had announced while publishing results for the 2021-22 batch.
CBSE date sheet 2022: Steps to check here
Go to cbse.gov.in.
Go to the main website.
Under latest @CBSE, click on the date sheet link for Class 10 or Class 12.
View and download the PDF file.
CBSE practical exam dates
CBSE has informed that Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, project work and internal assessment for the 2022-23 session will begin on January 1 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad, except for those which will remain closed during the month.
CBSE board exams 2023: Sample papers, syllabus released
CBSE had previously released sample question papers, syllabus for Class 10, 12 board exams 2023. These are available for download on cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exam 2023 time table: Websites to check
CBSE will publish time tables for Class 10 and Class 12 separately on cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.
CBSE board exams 2023 from February 15
As per official information, board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students next year will begin on February 15.
