LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023: Return Of BJP Or Display Of Baghel Fireworks?

Chhattisgarh Election Results Live Updates : All eyes are on Chhattisgarh to see whether Bhupesh Baghel will keep the people spellbound with this magic or Narendra Modi will stage a comeback for Raman Singh. The campaigning for the 90 seats of the Chhattisgarh assembly seats saw both parties using their star campaigners including senior leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge. While the Congress ousted the BJP in 2018 after 10 years of rule, the saffron party is keen on making a return to power in the state that went to the polls in two phases.

Exit Poll Prediction

The exit polls have predicted a clear majority for the Congress keeping the BJP on the borderline but just behind the majority mark. According to the Axis My India exit poll, Congress may get 40-50 seats while the BJP will get around 36-46 seats. Polstrat gave 35-45 seats to the BJP and 40-50 to the Congress. Today's Chanakya predicted a clear majority for the Congress by giving it 49-65 seats and just 25-41 seats to the BJP. Matrize exit poll gave 34-42 seats to the BJP and 44-52 to the Congress. According to the C-Voter, the BJP may get a clear majority by bagging 41-53 seats while the Congress is just behind it with 36-48 seats.

CM Candidates

While the Congress is going with incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel if it wins, the BJP did not declare any CM candidate. However, given his experience and seniority, Dr Raman Singh is among the front runners but one can't be sure if Modi-Shah surprises the people by selecting a dark horse if the party wins the polls.

