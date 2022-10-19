LIVE: Kharge vs Tharoor; counting underway, new Congress chief to be announced today
Mallikarjun Kharge Vs Shashi Tharoor: The Congress party is set to get a new president on Wednesday as the counting for the recently concluded presidential contest held between veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has already begun and the results are expected to be announced between 3 PM to 4 PM. It will be for the first time in 24 years that the Congress party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.
- Votes will be counted for the recently held Congress presidential election today
- Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge faces Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor
- The results will be announced this evening
- Congress party will get a new non-Gandhi chief after 24 years
The new president will replace interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who has been occupying the post ever since Rahul Gandhi stepped down after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While party veteran Kharge has been considered the Gandhi family’s ‘unofficial candidate’ with a large number of senior leaders backing him, Tharoor pitched himself as the candidate of change.
The counting process is currently underway at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.
Congress central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry has expressed satisfaction with the party's presidential polls process, saying it was "free, fair and transparent".
He has also said it was a secret ballot and no one would get to know who voted for whom.
Karti Chidambaram, Atul Chaturvedi and Sumedh Gaikwal are the counting agents of Tharoor.
The counting agents of Kharge are Pramod Tiwari, Kodikunil Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Nasir Hussain, Kuljit Singh Bagra and Gurdeep Singh Sappal.
Counting for Congress presidential election held recently has begun at the party HQ in New Delhi.
Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry arrives at the party HQ in Delhi. Gaurav Gogoi, the counting agent of the party's presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge also arrives at the HQ.
Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry arrives at the party HQ in Delhi. Counting of votes for the party's presidential election will begin shortly
Gaurav Gogoi,counting agent of the party's presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge also arrives at the HQ pic.twitter.com/mYw7pLqOEK
Counting for the recently concluded presidential contest will begin at 10 am and the results are expected to be announced between 3 PM to 4 PM.
The electoral contest was held between veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.
More than 9,500 delegates cast their votes in the presidential election.
Elections to the post of Congress president were held on Monday, and 68 polling booths were set up across the country.
