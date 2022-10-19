LIVE: Kharge vs Tharoor; counting underway, new Congress chief to be announced today

NEW DELHI: The Congress party is set to get a new president on Wednesday as the counting for the recently concluded presidential contest held between veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has already begun and the results are expected to be announced between 3 PM to 4 PM. It will be for the first time in 24 years that the Congress party will get a party chief who does not belong to the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The new president will replace interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who has been occupying the post ever since Rahul Gandhi stepped down after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While party veteran Kharge has been considered the Gandhi family’s ‘unofficial candidate’ with a large number of senior leaders backing him, Tharoor pitched himself as the candidate of change.