Constitution Day Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha Parliament joint session live updates

26 November 2019, 09:42 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint session of Parliament on November 26.
26 November 2019, 09:35 AM
BJP leader Ashish Shelar in Mumbai: We are confirmed that Ajit Pawar is NCP leader in Assembly and his whip will hold as leader of the legislature party.
26 November 2019, 09:34 AM
In Lok Sabha on Monday (November 25), Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan held a banner that read “Stop murder of democracy”. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked them to remove the banner but they refused to budge forcing the Speaker to order the marshals to remove them from the House. This led to a scuffle between the Congress MPs and the House marshals.
26 November 2019, 09:32 AM
The proceedings at both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were marked with protests as Opposition leaders shouted slogans against the government over the ongoing developments in Maharashtra.