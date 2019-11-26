हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Constitution Day Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha Parliament joint session live updates

The Congress, Left parties, NCP, TMC, RJD, TDP and DMK have decided to hold a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 09:42
File photo

Parliament is likely to witness pandemonium on Tuesday (November 26) after Congress and other Opposition parties decided to boycott the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha called to commemorate Constitution Day and hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra, which allowed BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to take oath Maharashtra CM for a second term with support from rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar. The Congress, Left parties, NCP, TMC, RJD, TDP and DMK have decided to hold a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex. BJP's former ally Shiv Sena has also decided to attend the protest.

A final call on boycotting of the Constitution Day function will be taken by opposition parties during a joint meeting on Tuesday morning. Sources said that by planning the boycott the opposition is planning to send a message to the BJP-led government at the Centre that all parties are united against the political developments in Maharashtra.

The BJP-led government at the Centre is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to celebrate the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to address the lawmakers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the occasion. President Kovind will also inaugurate a digital exhibition to mark the historic day.

Here are the live and latest updates from Parliament on November 26 (Tuesday): 

26 November 2019, 09:42 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint session of Parliament on November 26.

26 November 2019, 09:35 AM

BJP leader Ashish Shelar in Mumbai: We are confirmed that Ajit Pawar is NCP leader in Assembly and his whip will hold as leader of the legislature party.

26 November 2019, 09:34 AM

In Lok Sabha on Monday (November 25), Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan held a banner that read “Stop murder of democracy”. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked them to remove the banner but they refused to budge forcing the Speaker to order the marshals to remove them from the House. This led to a scuffle between the Congress MPs and the House marshals.

26 November 2019, 09:32 AM

The proceedings at both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were marked with protests as Opposition leaders shouted slogans against the government over the ongoing developments in Maharashtra. 

