Constitution Day Lok Sabha-Rajya Sabha Parliament joint session live updates

Parliament is likely to witness pandemonium on Tuesday (November 26) after Congress and other Opposition parties decided to boycott the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha called to commemorate Constitution Day and hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra, which allowed BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to take oath Maharashtra CM for a second term with support from rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar. The Congress, Left parties, NCP, TMC, RJD, TDP and DMK have decided to hold a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex. BJP's former ally Shiv Sena has also decided to attend the protest.

A final call on boycotting of the Constitution Day function will be taken by opposition parties during a joint meeting on Tuesday morning. Sources said that by planning the boycott the opposition is planning to send a message to the BJP-led government at the Centre that all parties are united against the political developments in Maharashtra.

The BJP-led government at the Centre is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to celebrate the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to address the lawmakers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the occasion. President Kovind will also inaugurate a digital exhibition to mark the historic day.

Here are the live and latest updates from Parliament on November 26 (Tuesday):